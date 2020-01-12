Premier League - Továbbra is veretlen a Liverpool

2020. January 12. - 07:55 | Sport

A listavezető Liverpool 1-0-ra győzött a Tottenham otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 22. fordulójának szombati rangadóján.

Fotó: AFP

Jürgen Klopp BL-címvédő csapatának találatát a brazil Roberto Firmino szerezte az első játékrészben. Mióta José Mourinho átvette a londoniak irányítását, 13. tétmérkőzésükön már 20. góljukat kapták.

A Liverpool sikerével egymás utáni 38. bajnokiján őrizte meg veretlenségét, legutóbb 2019. január 3-án a Manchester City otthonában kapott ki a Premier League-ben.

Premier League, 22. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool 0-1 (0-1)
Leicester City-Southampton 1-2 (1-1)
Chelsea-Burnley 3-0 (2-0)
Everton-Brighton 1-0 (1-0)
Manchester United-Norwich City 4-0 (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1)
Crystal Palace-Arsenal 1-1 (0-1)

pénteken játszották:
Sheffield United-West Ham United 1-0 (0-0)

vasárnap játsszák:
Bournemouth-Watford 15.00
Aston Villa-Manchester City 17.30

A tabella:
 1. Liverpool                21  50-14  61 pont
 2. Leicester City           22  47-21  45
 3. Manchester City          21  56-24  44
 4. Chelsea                  22  39-29  39
 5. Manchester United        22  36-25  34
 6. Sheffield United         22  24-21  32
 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers  22  31-28  31
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        22  36-31  30
 9. Crystal Palace           22  20-24  29
10. Arsenal                  22  29-31  28
11. Everton                  22  25-32  28
12. Southampton              22  27-39  28
13. Newcastle United         22  21-34  26
14. Brighton                 22  25-30  24
15. Burnley                  22  24-37  24
16. West Ham United          21  25-33  22
17. Aston Villa              21  27-37  21
18. Bournemouth              21  20-32  20
19. Watford                  21  17-34  19
20. Norwich City             22  22-45  14

A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott West Ham United-Liverpool mérkőzést január 29-én rendezik.


MTI

