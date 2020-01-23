Premier League - Otthon kapott ki a Burnley-től a Manchester United

2020. January 23. - 07:24 | Sport

A Manchester United saját közönsége előtt 2-0-s vereséget szenvedett a Burnley-től az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 24. fordulójának szerdai játéknapján.

Fotó: AFP

Premier League, 24. forduló:
Manchester United-Burnley 0-2 (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Norwich City 2-1 (1-0)
Leicester City-West Ham United 4-1 (2-0)

kedden játszották:
Chelsea-Arsenal 2-2 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Manchester City 0-1 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Watford 2-1 (0-1)
Bournemouth-Brighton 3-1 (2-0)
Crystal Palace-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)
Everton-Newcastle United 2-2 (1-0)

csütörtökön játsszák:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-FC Liverpool 21.00

Az állás:
 1. FC Liverpool        22  52-14  64 pont
 2. Manchester City     24  65-27  51
 3. Leicester City      24  52-24  48
 4. Chelsea             24  41-32  40
 5. Manchester United   24  36-29  34
 6. Tottenham Hotspur   24  38-32  34
 7. Wolverhampton       23  34-30  34
 8. Sheffield United    24  25-23  33
 9. Southampton         24  31-42  31
10. Arsenal             24  32-34  30
11. Crystal Palace      24  22-28  30
12. Everton             24  28-35  30
13. Burnley             24  28-38  30
14. Newcastle United    24  24-36  30
15. Brighton            24  27-34  25
16. Aston Villa         24  31-45  25
17. West Ham United     23  27-38  23
18. Bournemouth         24  23-37  23
19. Watford             24  21-36  23
20. Norwich City        24  24-47  17

A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott West Ham United-Liverpool mérkőzést jövő szerdán rendezik.


MTI

