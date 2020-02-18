Premier League - Idegenben győzte le a Chelsea-t a Manchester United

2020. February 18. - 07:31 | Sport

A Manchester United 2-0-ra nyert a Chelsea vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 26. fordulójának hétfő esti mérkőzésén.

Premier League, 26. forduló:

Chelsea-Manchester United 0-2 (0-1)

vasárnap játszották:

Arsenal-Newcastle United 4-0 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 (1-2)

szombaton játszották:

Norwich City-FC Liverpool 0-1 (0-0)
Southampton-Burnley 1-2 (1-1)

pénteken játszották:

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Leicester City 0-0

február 9-én játszották:

Sheffield United-Bournemouth 2-1 (1-1)

február 8-án játszották:

Brighton-Watford 1-1 (0-1)
Everton-Crystal Palace 3-1 (1-0)

A Manchester City-West Ham United mérkőzést a kedvezőtlen időjárás miatt elhalasztották.

A tabella:

1. Liverpool              26  61-15  76 pont
2. Manchester City    25  65-29  51
3. Leicester City        26  54-26  50
4. Chelsea            26  43-36  41
5. Tottenham Hotspur  26  43-34  40
6. Sheffield United       26  28-24  39
7. Manchester United  26  38-29  38
8. Wolverhampton       26  35-32  36
9. Everton            26  34-38  36
10. Arsenal          26  36-34  34
11. Burnley          26  30-39  34
12. Southampton 26  32-48  31
13. Newcastle            26  24-40  31
14. Crystal Palace     26  23-32  30
15. Brighton              26  31-38  27
16. Bournemouth      26  26-40  26
17. Aston Villa          26  34-50  25
18. West Ham           25  30-43  24
19. Watford               26  24-40  24
20. Norwich              26  24-48  18

(MTI)

