Premier League - Idegenben győzte le a Chelsea-t a Manchester United
A Manchester United 2-0-ra nyert a Chelsea vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 26. fordulójának hétfő esti mérkőzésén.
Premier League, 26. forduló:
Chelsea-Manchester United 0-2 (0-1)
vasárnap játszották:
Arsenal-Newcastle United 4-0 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 (1-2)
szombaton játszották:
Norwich City-FC Liverpool 0-1 (0-0)
Southampton-Burnley 1-2 (1-1)
pénteken játszották:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Leicester City 0-0
február 9-én játszották:
Sheffield United-Bournemouth 2-1 (1-1)
február 8-án játszották:
Brighton-Watford 1-1 (0-1)
Everton-Crystal Palace 3-1 (1-0)
A Manchester City-West Ham United mérkőzést a kedvezőtlen időjárás miatt elhalasztották.
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 26 61-15 76 pont
2. Manchester City 25 65-29 51
3. Leicester City 26 54-26 50
4. Chelsea 26 43-36 41
5. Tottenham Hotspur 26 43-34 40
6. Sheffield United 26 28-24 39
7. Manchester United 26 38-29 38
8. Wolverhampton 26 35-32 36
9. Everton 26 34-38 36
10. Arsenal 26 36-34 34
11. Burnley 26 30-39 34
12. Southampton 26 32-48 31
13. Newcastle 26 24-40 31
14. Crystal Palace 26 23-32 30
15. Brighton 26 31-38 27
16. Bournemouth 26 26-40 26
17. Aston Villa 26 34-50 25
18. West Ham 25 30-43 24
19. Watford 26 24-40 24
20. Norwich 26 24-48 18
(MTI)