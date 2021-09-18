Premier League: Döntetlen a nyeretlenek csatáján
A Newcastle United hazai pályán 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a Leeds United együttesével az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság ötödik fordulójának nyitómérkőzésén, pénteken. Ezzel mindkét gárda továbbra is nyeretlen az idényben.
Premier League, 5. forduló:
Newcastle United-Leeds United 1-1 (1-1)
szombaton játsszák:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Brentford 13.30
Burnley-Arsenal 16.00
FC Liverpool-Crystal Palace 16.00
Manchester City-Southampton 16.00
Norwich City-Watford 16.00
Aston Villa-Everton 18.30
vasárnap játsszák:
Brighton-Leicester City 15.00
West Ham United-Manchester United 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 17.30
Az állás:
1. Manchester United 4 11- 3 10 pont
2. Chelsea 4 9- 1 10
3. FC Liverpool 4 9- 1 10
4. Everton 4 10- 4 10
5. Manchester City 4 11- 1 9
6. Brighton 4 5- 3 9
7. Tottenham Hotspur 4 3- 3 9
8. West Ham United 4 10- 5 8
9. Leicester City 4 4- 6 6
10. Brentford 4 3- 2 5
11. Crystal Palace 4 5- 5 5
12. Aston Villa 4 5- 7 4
13. Wolverhampton 4 2- 3 3
14. Southampton 4 4- 6 3
15. Watford 4 3- 7 3
16. Leeds United 5 5-12 3
17. Arsenal 4 1- 9 3
18. Newcastle United 5 6-13 2
19. Burnley 4 3- 8 1
20. Norwich City 4 1-11 0
(MTI)