Premier League: A Leicester City kiütötte a Newcastle Unitedet
A Leicester City könnyedén, 4-0-ra győzött otthon az idegenben továbbra is nyeretlen Newcastle United ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
Premier League, 16. forduló:
Burnley-West Ham United 0-0
Leicester City-Newcastle United 4-0 (1-0)
korábban:
Norwich City-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)
Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (0-0)
Chelsea-Leeds United 3-2 (1-1)
Liverpool-Aston Villa 1-0 (0-0)
Arsenal-Southampton 3-0 (2-0)
Brentford-Watford 2-1 (0-1)
A Brighton-Tottenham Hotspur mérkőzést a vendégcsapat koronavírusos esetei miatt elhalasztották.
(MTI)