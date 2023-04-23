Premier League - Hengerelt a Newcastle
A Bajnokok Ligája-indulást érő helyért küzdő csapatok találkozóján a Newcastle hazai pályán 6-1-re kiütötte a Tottenhamet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 32. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
A Newcastle sikerével feljött a harmadik helyre a Premier League tabelláján, ahonnan az első négy kerül majd a BL-be.
Premier League, 32. forduló:
Bournemouth-West Ham United 0-4 (0-3)
Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 (5-0)
szombaton játszották:
Liverpool-Nottingham Forest 3-2 (0-0)
Fulham-Leeds United 2-1 (0-0)
Brentford-Aston Villa 1-1 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Everton 0-0
Leicester City-Wolverhamton Wanderers 2-1 (1-1)
pénteken játszották:
Arsenal-Southampton 3-3 (1-2)
A Manchester United-Chelsea és a Brighton-Manchester City mérkőzést elhalasztották az FA Kupa hétvégi elődöntője miatt.
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 32 77-34 75 pont
2. Manchester City 30 78-28 70
3. Newcastle United 31 54-25 59
4. Manchester United 30 46-37 59
5. Tottenham Hotspur 32 58-51 53
6. Aston Villa 32 45-41 51
7. Liverpool 31 59-38 50
8. Brighton 29 54-37 49
9. Fulham 31 44-42 45
10. Brentford 32 48-43 44
11. Chelsea 31 30-33 39
12. Crystal Palace 32 31-40 37
13. West Ham United 31 33-41 34
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 27-44 34
15. Bournemouth 32 31-63 33
16. Leeds United 32 41-62 29
17. Leicester City 32 43-56 28
18. Everton 32 24-46 28
19. Nottingham Forest 32 26-59 27
20. Southampton 32 27-56 24
MTI