Premier League: Ötgólos meccsen győzött a Chelsea
A Chelsea 3-2-re legyőzte a vendég Newcastle Unitedet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 28. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén. A vendégek kapuját a szlovák válogatott Martin Dúbravka védte.
Premier League, 28. forduló:
Chelsea-Newcastle United 3-2 (1-1)
vasárnap játszották:
Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur 0-4 (0-0)
Brighton-Nottingham Forest 1-0 (1-0)
West Ham United-Burnley 2-2 (0-2)
Liverpool FC-Manchester City 1-1 (0-1)
szombaton játszották:
Arsenal-Brentford 2-1 (1-1)
Manchester United-Everton 2-0 (2-0)
Bournemouth-Sheffield United 2-2 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-Luton Town 1-1 (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Fulham 2-1 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 28 70-24 64 pont
2. Liverpool FC 28 65-26 64
3. Manchester City 28 63-28 63
4. Aston Villa 27 59-37 55
5. Tottenham Hotspur 26 55-39 50
6. Manchester United 28 39-39 47
7. West Ham United 27 43-47 42
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 42-44 41
9. Newcastle United 28 59-48 40
10. Brighton 27 49-44 39
11. Chelsea 27 47-45 39
12. Fulham 28 40-44 35
13. Bournemouth 27 37-49 32
14. Crystal Palace 28 33-48 29
15. Brentford 28 40-52 26
16. Everton 28 29-39 25
17. Nottingham Forest 27 34-49 24
18. Luton Town 27 38-55 21
19. Sheffield United 28 24-74 14
20. Burnley 27 25-60 13
